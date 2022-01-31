St Luke’s hires 65-year-old paid intern

Independent creative agency St Luke’s has hired 65-year-old Mark Denton as a paid intern.

After Denton posted a plea on Facebook expressing his desire to learn more about the current industry, St Luke’s contacted him. While he worked agency-side in the 1990s, he has been focused on directing ads for the past 25 years and "has a huge knowledge gap of the creative department and current formats and platforms", according to St Luke's chief executive, Neil Henderson.

Denton, the founder of Coy! Communications and author of Unleash the Power of Puerility, joins the agency today (31 January) and will be briefed on creative work pitches as part of his role. He will be paid the London Living Wage, as are all St Luke's interns.

Despite assuming a variety of positions across the industry, from visualiser to art director to creative director, as well as directing ads for more than 25 years, including Fold7’s “Fly audible” and Atomic London’s “Let’s roll”, this will be the veteran’s first time as an intern.

With a couple of marker pens and no laptop, the creative intends to use this internship to fill in knowledge gaps and learn more about the modern workings of the creative department.

Denton said: “I genuinely want to know how the creative department and teams work. This might sound like a gimmick, but I am here to learn, and learning should be a part of our entire career. I have no doubt, the creative teams might learn a thing or two from me too.”

Alan Young, chief creative officer at St. Luke’s agreed that the internship will be beneficial for both parties. “We saw Mark’s portfolio and considered it to show real potential,” Young said. “So much so, we envisage a learning experience that will be very much a two-way street.”

Henderson added: “At the agency we are conscious of the stereotypes and barriers that come with age, race and gender and we’re keen to smash all of those.

"The door is open to interns from all kinds of backgrounds and experience, we’re lucky that our first more mature intern is Mark. He definitely smashes the stereotype of an intern.”

St Luke's has been running creative and account management internships for years. Henderson said the agency "had been looking at ways to bring in underrepresented people to our internships and recruitment".

Asked whether Denton's recruitment would mean that other prospective candidates with less experience would miss out, Henderson said: "Mark is one of our intern intake this month. Our current paid interns include one account man, one planner – and we are currently recruiting for creative placements/interns. We see this as an extension of the programme, not replacing others."

He added that St Luke's is "always looking at ways to get more diverse talent into the industry and our internships and policies reflect this".

He cited the agency's Childcare scheme, launched last year, "where we pay returners £500 per month for childcare costs – this is aimed to help both parents return to work.

"Our long-running Gateway Internship gives people from diverse backgrounds three to six months paid work (London Living Wage). Since 2018, 45% have been ethnically diverse, all now work in the industry."