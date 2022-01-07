Stada pharmaceuticals consolidates EMEA media duties into OMD

Global pharma company Stada Arzneimittel has appointed OMD as its media planning and buying agency across EMEA.

The German-headquartered consumer healthcare business, which reported sales of €3bn (£2.5bn) in 2020, has consolidated media duties across the region for the first time.

OMD Germany will lead the account, which has annual media billings of about $63m (£43m) across Europe.

Stada produces consumer healthcare products for coughs and colds, skin care, sleep, pain relief, vitamins and more. Some of its better known brands include Zoflora, Aqualor, Vitaprost and Nizoral.

OMD won the account following a four-month review led by Media Sense.

The agency said it showcased “creativity, better analysis and predictive insights and technology capabilities to deliver connected, personalised and seamless brand experiences for Stada customers at all touch points of the consumer journey”.

Jessica Roberts, OMD's EMEA chief client officer, said: “We are proud to be growing our relationship with Stada, which demonstrates the effectiveness of our talent, tools and technology in delivering better decisions, faster for Stada. We look forward to continuing our partnership and embracing this opportunity to further connect the EMEA markets and drive additional growth.”

The win continues a streak of new business wins for the Omnicom Media Network stable in Europe.

In 2021, the group won and retained accounts worth media billings of more than $2bn, including Mercedes Benz, Philips, Ferrero, L'Oreal, Channel 4, Comparethemarket and the UK government’s media buying and planning account.