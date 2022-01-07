Arvind Hickman
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stada pharmaceuticals consolidates EMEA media duties into OMD

OMD won the media planning and buying brief after a four-month review.

Stada's headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Stada's headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany

Global pharma company Stada Arzneimittel has appointed OMD as its media planning and buying agency across EMEA. 

The German-headquartered consumer healthcare business, which reported sales of €3bn (£2.5bn) in 2020, has consolidated media duties across the region for the first time. 

OMD Germany will lead the account, which has annual media billings of about $63m (£43m) across Europe.

Stada produces consumer healthcare products for coughs and colds, skin care, sleep, pain relief, vitamins and more. Some of its better known brands include Zoflora, Aqualor, Vitaprost and Nizoral.

OMD won the account following a four-month review led by Media Sense.

The agency said it showcased “creativity, better analysis and predictive insights and technology capabilities to deliver connected, personalised and seamless brand experiences for Stada customers at all touch points of the consumer journey”.

Jessica Roberts, OMD's EMEA chief client officer, said: “We are proud to be growing our relationship with Stada, which demonstrates the effectiveness of our talent, tools and technology in delivering better decisions, faster for Stada. We look forward to continuing our partnership and embracing this opportunity to further connect the EMEA markets and drive additional growth.”

The win continues a streak of new business wins for the Omnicom Media Network stable in Europe.

In 2021, the group won and retained accounts worth media billings of more than $2bn, including Mercedes Benz, Philips, Ferrero, L'Oreal, Channel 4, Comparethemarket and the UK government’s media buying and planning account.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021
How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

Promoted

December 21, 2021