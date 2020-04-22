Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Staffing Agency

With personal interaction at the core of our industry, this supplier was able to provide the key personnel for the success of live events and consumer-facing experiences.

GOLD
Mash Staffing
The past year has been transformational for Mash, with over 50% growth in revenue and headcount, and the last financial year generating an £8 million turnover.

It was appointed as Samsung's staffing partner for their expansive new retail experience space at Kings Cross and became BMW's exclusive staffing partner. Mash won new retail clients and helped launch Peloton into the UK and provided 180 exceptional hosts at scale for Twickenham Stadium.

Success enabled Mash to invest in its business – from new technology and recruitment tools to recruiting exceptional people and developing a new experiential training methodology.

Formed from a tight-knit team of 35 people, and a wider Mash team of 4,000 it continues to develop a positive internal culture, promote their company values and introduce social responsibility initiatives.

Topics

