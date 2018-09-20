Brittaney Kiefer
Stand Up To Cancer unites gamers on a new battleground in fight for research

Activity by Anomaly features characters from well-known games.

Stand Up To Cancer, the national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, is calling on gamers to take up the fight against the disease.

New work by Anomaly brings together heroes from games including Fifa 19, Destiny 2 and Sonic Forces to issue a fundraising rallying cry. With 32.4 million gamers in the UK alone, according to entertainment trade body Ukie, Stand Up To Cancer aims to tap into this growing community.

The ad is narrated by US actor Doug Cockle, one of the most famous voices in games including as Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher series. Created with support from Electronic Arts, Activision and Sega, the film also features Ikora Rey from Destiny 2 using his warlock armour, Spyro breathing fire and Fifa 19's Neymar Jr showing off his footwork.

The campaign encourages gaming fans to sign up to Game On, a gaming challenge sponsored by BT that will help raise funds for cancer research.

This year’s Stand Up To Cancer fundraising programme is centred on the tagline: "It’s payback time." The wider campaign also includes an animated video starring Nicola Adams, Sharon Osbourne and Bruno Tonioli, as well as outdoor, digital, social and PR activity running throughout October.

Simon Harrison, head of Stand Up To Cancer at Cancer Research UK, said this year the charity broke down its audience to speak to people based on their interests.

"Game On provides an opportunity to engage with a key audience in a completely new way. With one in two people being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, many of them will have been affected by the disease," Harrison said. "We’re really excited to be working with some incredible partners to unite gamers across the country to raise money for life-saving research."

Oli Beale, partner and executive creative director at Anomaly, said: "When it comes to fighting cancer, there’s one enormous army of people you definitely want behind you – the gamers."

