Staples creates 'happiness' event for Blue Monday

Stationery retailer aims to lift moods of office workers in London.

Staples, the office-supplies retailer, is creating a happiness experience for Blue Monday on 21 January, which it describes as "the most depressing day of the year".

The brand is planning to use the activation to "give office workers a fix of happiness to help them through the day". This will include snacks, massages, smoothies, puppies and a large wall for doodling.

Research by Staples found that employers are "failing to keep their workers happy" – something that has a "major" impact on productivity and mental well-being.

The "Staples happiness pop-up experience" takes place in London on 21 January.

