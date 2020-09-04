Star director Ian Pons Jewell to launch production company

Director Ian Pons Jewell is leaving Academy Films to form his own production company.

Jewell said in an Instagram post on Friday that the “set up is early days” and he has not yet brought on board a producer.

He signed to Academy at the end of 2018 after previously being represented by Friend London. In just a few years, he has become one of the most sought-after directors in advertising.

He started his career directing music videos, with highlights including La La La by Naughty Boy, featuring Sam Smith, and Beardyman’s 6am (Ready to Write) featuring Joe Rogan.

He then went on to shoot ads such as Three’s 2018 “Phone are good” and this year’s follow-up, “Real 5G”; Finish’s “I love doing dishes” in 2017; Argos’ 2018 Christmas ad; and Virgin Media’s “You can do anything” in 2019, as well as spots for Nike, Apple and Audi, among others.

Jewell was named in Campaign’s Top Directors list in 2018 and 2019.

He told Campaign in an interview at the end of last year that he was “changing gear to long-form film.”

He wrote on Instagram: “Wanted to do a post to say how incredible it has been [at Academy]. Some of the most talented people I have had the pleasure to work with, impeccable production, and made incredibly ambitious work during that time. Have learnt so much and made lifelong friends. Will miss it dearly.”

Simon Cooper, joint managing director of Academy, added: “Working with Ian for the last two years has been a wild, exciting, creative ride and an amazing privilege. He is a unique talent and we are looking forward to future collaborations with his new company. For now though, we wish him the best on the next step of his journey.”