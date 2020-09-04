Brittaney Kiefer
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Star director Ian Pons Jewell to launch production company

The director is leaving Academy Films to set up on his own.

Jewell: has directed ads for Three, Virgin Media, Apple and Nike, among others
Jewell: has directed ads for Three, Virgin Media, Apple and Nike, among others

Director Ian Pons Jewell is leaving Academy Films to form his own production company. 

Jewell said in an Instagram post on Friday that the “set up is early days” and he has not yet brought on board a producer. 

He signed to Academy at the end of 2018 after previously being represented by Friend London. In just a few years, he has become one of the most sought-after directors in advertising. 

He started his career directing music videos, with highlights including La La La by Naughty Boy, featuring Sam Smith, and Beardyman’s 6am (Ready to Write) featuring Joe Rogan. 

He then went on to shoot ads such as Three’s 2018 “Phone are good” and this year’s follow-up, “Real 5G”; Finish’s “I love doing dishes” in 2017; Argos’ 2018 Christmas ad; and Virgin Media’s “You can do anything” in 2019, as well as spots for Nike, Apple and Audi, among others.  

Jewell was named in Campaign’s Top Directors list in 2018 and 2019

He told Campaign in an interview at the end of last year that he was “changing gear to long-form film.” 

He wrote on Instagram: “Wanted to do a post to say how incredible it has been [at Academy]. Some of the most talented people I have had the pleasure to work with, impeccable production, and made incredibly ambitious work during that time. Have learnt so much and made lifelong friends. Will miss it dearly.”

Simon Cooper, joint managing director of Academy, added: “Working with Ian for the last two years has been a wild, exciting, creative ride and an amazing privilege. He is a unique talent and we are looking forward to future collaborations with his new company. For now though, we wish him the best on the next step of his journey.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020
How you can grow business in Q4

How you can grow business in Q4

Promoted

August 24, 2020
The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020