Starbucks appoints Havas Helia to handle EMEA customer engagement task

The agency will support Starbucks’ regional headquarters in the UK and "provide alignment and share best practices" with 41 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and "celebrate and amplify how Starbucks connects digitally with its customers".

The review, which kicked off in January, was run through Creativebrief.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the appointment in a statement to Campaign. Neither Havas Helia nor Creativebrief were available for comment.

Starbucks appointed Iris as its creative agency across the EMEA region last year. When launching the ad review, the brand said it wanted an agency to help it "celebrate how Starbucks' coffee leadership comes to life across a diverse region". Iris was Starbucks’ first specialist creative agency to work across the region.

The brand also works with Oliver, which provides an in-house unit that manages in-store and point-of-sale activity.