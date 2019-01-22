Starbucks to launch delivery on Uber Eats

Starbucks will launch a trial in London of its Uber Eats delivery service, Starbucks Delivers, this month.

The pilot in London is the first for Starbucks in Europe. The service launched in August last year in 30 cities in China (in partnership with Alibaba), as well as in Tokyo and Miami.

It will now roll out in another six US cities: San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC.

Starbucks follows in the footsteps of McDonald’s, which began offering delivery through Uber Eats in 2017.

Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer at Starbucks, said: "We’re building on key learnings from past delivery pilots and, by integrating our ordering technology directly with Uber Eats, we’ve unlocked the ability to bring Starbucks to customers for those times when they’re not able to come to us."

Starbucks said the global online food-delivery market currently represents a $95bn (£74bn) opportunity and is forecast to grow at 11% annually until 2023.