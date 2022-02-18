Starcom and Channel 4 continue film series addressing workplace taboos

Media agency Starcom and broadcaster Channel 4 are continuing their film series addressing workplace taboos, with the latest episodes looking at personal experiences including maternity, pregnancy and addiction

The series, entitled Brave Stories, encourages people from diverse backgrounds or marginalised communities to open up about their personal experiences of working in media.

Today (21 February) is the launch of episodes three and four, which explore and highlight the journeys of Starcom individuals, interviewed by representatives from Channel 4.

In episode three, Lucy Hughes, agency sales lead at Channel 4, interviews three women from Starcom: Elspeth Spelzini, strategy director; Claire Kula, managing partner; and Caroline Moffat, innovation director. They discuss each of the women's experiences with pregnancy and maternity, including post-partum depression, the balance of being a working mother, the adjustment of returning to work after maternity leave and other emotional challenges.

Episode four features Amy Jenkins, agency sales Lead at Channel 4, talking about addiction and mental health with Starcom managing partner Danny Weitzkorn. Weitzkorn details his battle with addiction that started at an early age and reflects on how it's shaped his life, what it takes to make a change and how it has affected his career in media.

Nadine Young, chief executive of Starcom, said: "Building on the success of last year's episodes, this Brave Stories instalment addresses some very important issues.

"As employers, we need to keep our finger on the pulse and understand and adapt to what is needed to make people's journeys and work lives manageable. In doing so, this will help us to build an inclusive culture, and we hope that by showcasing these real stories from real people will help to inspire others."

Veriça Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, added: "We're proud to launch the next series of stories with Starcom highlighting another two very sensitive issues. It's important to encourage the people around us to talk about difficult topics such as these and, by doing so, challenge the status quo and change attitudes.

"We hope these powerful films inspire others to feel comfortable to share their stories and make workplaces across the industry much more flexible and inclusive."

The two, 20-minute films can be found on Starcom UK's YouTube channel and Channel 4's 4Sales website. These episodes follow the first two episodes from September 2021, which looked at neurodisability and introversion.

There will be further instalments of Brave Stories to follow, addressing topics including ageism and ethnicity.