Starcom picks up UK Ferrero media account after PHD turns it down

Global media planning and buying is handled by Mindshare.

Ferrero: handed UK media account to Starcom

Starcom has won the UK media planning and buying business for confectionery company Ferrero, after PHD is understood to have turned down the account due to contractual reasons.

The lion's share of Ferrero's media account was handled by Omnicom's PHD across multiple markets, until a review earlier this year resulted in WPPs Mindshare becoming responsible for media planning and buying in the US, as well as other global markets across dozens of countries.

Following Mindshare's appointment in September, it is believed that PHD was handed the UK business, but turned it down. As a result, Ferrero has now appointed Publicis Groupe's Starcom.

PHD had worked with Ferrero for several years and in 2016 added more markets to its remit.

Meanwhile, Ferrero held pitches for its pan-European ad account in the spring, for brands including Tic Tac, Kinder Bueno and Ferrero Rocher, across European countries including Germany, France and Italy. M&C Saatchi, BETC Paris and another major holding company were involved.

Starcom, PHD and Ferrero declined to comment.

