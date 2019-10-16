Ben Bold
Starcom picks up UK Ferrero media account

Global media planning and buying is handled by Mindshare.

Starcom has won the UK media planning and buying business for confectionery company Ferrero.

Campaign understands the decision was protracted, with both Starcom and Omnicom's PHD considered. Both initially failed to agree terms with Ferrero, with PHD having turned the account down on that basis.

The lion's share of Ferrero's media account was handled by PHD across multiple markets, until a review earlier this year resulted in WPPs Mindshare becoming responsible for media planning and buying in the US, as well as other global markets across dozens of countries.

PHD had worked with Ferrero for several years and in 2016 added more markets to its remit.

Meanwhile, Ferrero held pitches for its pan-European ad account in the spring, for brands including Tic Tac, Kinder Bueno and Ferrero Rocher, across European countries including Germany, France and Italy. M&C Saatchi, BETC Paris and another major holding company were involved.

Starcom, PHD and Ferrero declined to comment.

