Starcom promotes Emma Morris to chief investment officer

Starcom, part of Publicis Media, has promoted managing partner Emma Morris to head of investment.

She replaces John Heather, who was promoted to the new role of head of trading, PMX, Publicis Media’s central trading and investment practice, earlier in 2022.

Morris also joins the leadership team of PMX and will report to Publicis Media Exchange UK’s chief executive, Steve Bignell. In her new role, she will be responsible for media investment on behalf of all Starcom clients in the UK, overseeing a team of 80 people.

Starting as a TV planner and buyer, Morris has worked for Starcom since 2002. Her previous roles at the agency also include head of audio-visual and client investment director.

In her most recent role as managing partner, she oversaw investment for the agency’s dedicated Samsung team, One Publicis Team Samsung.

Morris said: “The team in Starcom has some of the best in the industry, so I feel really honoured to step into this new role and am excited about what’s ahead.”

Bignell commented: “Emma has done a brilliant job over the past 20 years leading the One Publicis Team Samsung’s investment team, so this couldn’t be more thoroughly deserved.

“Her wealth of experience across all areas of media buying and unwavering enthusiasm to deliver for clients make her a huge asset to both the agency and the PMX leadership team.”