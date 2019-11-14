Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Starling Bank appoints Bountiful Cow to handle media account

Challenger brand upped spend to more than £1m in October, according to Nielsen.

Bountiful Cow has won Starling Bank’s multimillion-pound media account, with a brief to focus on building the challenger brand's small and medium-sized enterprises customer base.

The agency will work alongside Starling’s creative shop, Wonderhood Studios, and replace incumbent Squadron Venture Media, which will continue working on the business until the end of January 2020.

Starling has been bolstering its adspend recently with the launch of its first-ever TV ad in October, which was aimed at building on its 900,000 current accounts.

Nielsen estimated that it spent £1.3m in October – a huge increase on September’s £177,899. In the 12 months to date, Starling has spent just over £2m. Given its TV move and its relationship with Wonderhood formally kicking off in 2020, Starling is likely to significantly up its adspend as it looks to "double down" and "drive the brand forward".

Graeme Douglas, Bountiful Cow’s chief strategy officer and partner, said: "Starling’s something really, really special. It’s a ridiculously good business run by ridiculously lovely people, underpinned by huge ambition. To say we’re delighted would be somewhat of an understatement."

After a review in which Starling opted not to work with large agencies, the bank appointed Wonderhood in September.

Starling was founded by Anne Boden in 2014.

