Starling Bank appoints Electric Glue to media account

Digital bank previously worked with Bountiful Cow.

Starling: Wonderhood Studios created last year's campaign 'Helping business fly'
Starling Bank, the digital challenger brand, has appointed Electric Glue to its media account following a pitch that kicked off in March.

The bank previously worked with the7stars-backed Bountiful Cow, which won the business in November 2019, replacing previous incumbent Squadron Venture Media.

Electric Glue will work alongside creative agency Wonderhood Studios, which was appointed in September 2019, to launch an autumn campaign for the brand.

Starling has also worked with Ekstasy, which created a campaign launched this month promoting its easy sign-up process.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Starling, which has doubled its accounts to two million since the start of the Covid pandemic. The brand's media spend in 2020 was £8.8m.

Rachel Kerrone, Starling’s head of brand, said: “Starling delivers a fairer, smarter and more human alternative to the banks of the past.

"After a competitive pitch, we believe Electric Glue is the right agency to drive this message across the right media channels at this stage in our brand journey. Myself and the marketing team would like to thank the agencies who took part in the pitch process.”

Electric Glue’s pitch was led by chief executive Pippa Glucklich – the former chief executive of Publicis Media’s Starcom – who was appointed earlier this year but officially joined this month.

Glucklich said: “Starling is shaking things up in the banking sector. They are committed to doing the right thing for customers, which makes them a dream client. We can’t wait to get started.”

