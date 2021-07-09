Starling Bank campaign promotes ease of signing up from anywhere

Starling’s banking-on-the-go ethos is brilliantly captured in its newest campaign created by Ekstasy.

The process of applying for a bank account no longer needs to take place at a laptop or PC – and this ad shows how new Starling customers can start their application processes by simply recording themselves on their phones, while life in its many forms, be it bathing the baby, walking the dog or preparing dinner, continues around them.

With more than two million customers, Starling is growing fast. The campaign showcases the bank’s award-winning app, used by two million online banking users and 3.2 million self-employed workers in the UK.

The Ekstasy spots, directed by Matthew Simpson, will appear across out of home, radio and online and run from now until the end of September.

Travis Usher, Eve Stepney and Soca Kodric were the creatives who worked on the ads and media was handled internally by Starling.

Mark Day, art director at Starling Bank, said: “Ekstasy’s collaborative approach has enabled us to promote our speedy onboarding process through the people we built our bank for have experienced it first hand, our customers.”

Mike Saraswat, chief executive of Ekstasy, said: “Strategically we wanted to focus on the humanity that is central to Starlingʼs banking products. People have busy lives and banking should not come in the way. It is there for them when they need it.”