Sara Nelson
Added 47 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Starling Bank campaign promotes ease of signing up from anywhere

The ad shows off Starling's speedy do-it-just-about-anywhere glory.

Starling: ad illustrates how life goes on – even while you're applying for a bank account
Starling: ad illustrates how life goes on – even while you're applying for a bank account

Starling’s banking-on-the-go ethos is brilliantly captured in its newest campaign created by Ekstasy.

The process of applying for a bank account no longer needs to take place at a laptop or PC – and this ad shows how new Starling customers can start their application processes by simply recording themselves on their phones, while life in its many forms, be it bathing the baby, walking the dog or preparing dinner, continues around them.

With more than two million customers, Starling is growing fast. The campaign showcases the bank’s award-winning app, used by two million online banking users and 3.2 million self-employed workers in the UK.

The Ekstasy spots, directed by Matthew Simpson, will appear across out of home, radio and online and run from now until the end of September.

Travis Usher, Eve Stepney and Soca Kodric were the creatives who worked on the ads and media was handled internally by Starling. 

Mark Day, art director at Starling Bank, said: “Ekstasy’s collaborative approach has enabled us to promote our speedy onboarding process through the people we built our bank for have experienced it first hand, our customers.”

Mike Saraswat, chief executive of Ekstasy, said: “Strategically we wanted to focus on the humanity that is central to Starlingʼs banking products. People have busy lives and banking should not come in the way. It is there for them when they need it.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Why pDOOH and why now?

Why pDOOH and why now?

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
The top 5 TV ads of early summer

The top 5 TV ads of early summer

Promoted

July 08, 2021
What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

July 08, 2021
Georganna Simpson