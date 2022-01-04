Imogen Watson
January 04, 2022
How long?
1 minute

Starling sets small-business owners free from traditional banking

The bank has released the next chapter in its 'Here to change' brand positioning, created by Wonderhood Studios.

Starling Bank: latest series of ads will 'Set your business free'
Starling Bank is setting small-business owners free from traditional banking, in a fun follow-up to “Set yourself free” film, in which a woman takes flight from an oppressive bank. 

Moving the personal banking campaign onwards, under Starling’s new “Here to change” brand platform, this time the series of ads focuses on small-business owners. 

Created by Wonderhood Studios, the campaign aims to help achieve Starling’s mission to expand its 7% share of the UK SME market by reinforcing its leading business banking proposition and key product benefits. 

Under the tagline “Set your business free”, the ads promote the feeling of freedom that Starling business banking could offer SME owners.

The individual businesses involved include a dog groomer, a painter and an entrepreneur working in a coworking space. The fourth execution includes all three businesses. 

Like “Set yourself free”, Cream’s I Feel Free serves as the musical backdrop. 

The creative team that worked on the campaign was Sofie Saietz and Simone Weilborg. 

It was directed by Cloé Bailly, under the production company Caviar.

The campaign, which spans TV and video-on-demand, launches on TV early this month, during Premiership football on Sky, and movies and drama across Channel 4 and Sky properties. 

The media planning and buying was handled by Electric Glue.

Anne Boden, chief executive of Starling Bank, said: “When business owners see the campaign, we want them to feel inspired and enticed by the freedom that banking with Starling can bring them. From no fees to incomparable on-the-go business banking, we're quietly confident we offer a lot more than the traditional banks.”

Saietz added: “In our latest campaign for Starling, we wanted small business owners to feel the real sense of freedom you get when you are with or switching to Starling Bank."

Weilborg said: “It’s been a joy having Cloé on board to help us bring the scripts to life in a cinematic, distinctive way. It’s not every day you get to make dogs fly.”

