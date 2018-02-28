Staropramen to host immersive banquet experience

The "Spirit of Prague" event, devised in collaboration with Gingerline's Flavourology, will transport diners back in time to Prague in the 1990s.

People will be immersed in the sights, sounds and flavours of the Czech capital. Guests will be assigned to one of two guilds – Tap Masters or Brew Masters, and will be invited to take part in the competition between the two groups.

A four-course Czech inspired feast will feature on the menu, paired with the beer. The banquet is taking place on 15 March, during London Beer Week at a secret location in east London.