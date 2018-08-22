Sean Czarnecki
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

State Street parts company with Ogilvy

Ogilvy confirmed the WPP agency has ended its work with the financial giant best known for its Fearless Girl campaign.

Fearless Girl: brought the State Street name to global prominence in March 2017
Fearless Girl: brought the State Street name to global prominence in March 2017

State Street Corporation has severed its ties with Ogilvy after a relationship that spanned five years.

Ogilvy was hired in January 2013 to support media relations and thought leadership, an agency spokesperson said. That arrangement came to an end earlier this month after State Street told the WPP shop it was hiring a different firm.

It is understood that State Street is now working with Brunswick, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Brunswick and State Street’s global head of PR and social media, Marc Hazelton, declined to comment.

State Street also works with Joele Frank on a project basis, a spokesperson for the financial comms and IR agency said.

The State Street brand came to prominence after its subsidiary State Street Global Advisors, which handles the asset management business, went viral with its Fearless Girl campaign.

With help from ad firm McCann, SSGA commissioned and installed a now-famous statue of a girl staring down Wall Street’s Charging Bull.

The wildly successful campaign was an earned media hit, driving billions of impressions and a trading spike to the SHE exchange-traded fund, a gender diversity stock index the statue activation was designed to promote. Average daily trading volume increased 384% in the days following the release, according to SSGA data.

When Fearless Girl launched, SSGA called on the 3,500 companies in which it invests to increase gender diversity, and last summer it said 152 had added a woman to their boards as a result.

In 2017, Fearless Girl won a host of creative plaudits at Cannes International Festival of Creativity, including Grand Prix for the PR, Titanium, Glass, and Outdoor Lions.

Fearless Girl is eventually set to be moved to the New York Stock Exchange. The city may also move Charging Bull as well, because of concerns about pedestrian safety.

Hazelton took over the top PR role at State Street in February after his predecessor, Anne McNally, joined John Hancock last year as VP and head of corporate comms.

This article first appeared on PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.