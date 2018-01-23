Gurjit Degun
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stay over in the Holland Heineken House for the Winter Games through Booking.com

Heineken, the Dutch lager brand, is offering an overnight stay in the Holland House during the Winter Olympics in South Korea through Booking.com.

Two guests will be able to enjoy performances from Dutch artists including Van Velzen, André Hazes Jr and Di-rect, a behind-the-scenes tour and a visit to the TeamNL Lounge.

People will be able to book a place for 32,500 KRW (£21.67) per night for two between 23 January and 27 January.

It will be the first time that the Holland Heineken House has been set up in South Korea. The beer brand has organised the national house at every Summer and Winter Games since the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Pepijn Rijvers, chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said: "Nothing beats the adrenaline and excitement of watching world-class athletes compete at such an inclusive and captivating sporting event.

"We are excited to be partnering with Heineken on this exhilarating celebration of Dutch pride while empowering our customers to experience the world by adding this once-in-a-lifetime stay to our already epically diverse spectrum of accommodation choices".

