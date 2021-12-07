Daniel Farey-Jones
Stella Artois appeals for manners in Mother PSA

Forthright chef Marco Pierre White fronts 'Stella Please' initiative.

Stella Artois has shot an ad with the celebrity chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White that continues its support for hospitality workers amid the pandemic.

Having given out £500,000 in tips to staff in pubs earlier this year, the brand is now attempting to solve complaints that customers are too rude by enlisting White to tell them off.

In a 20-second spot created by Mother, White delivers a PSA-style speech: “Britain. What the f-? Hospitality staff have had enough of people’s sh-. So next time, be polite, don’t be a tw-. Order a Stella, please. Manners cost you nothing.”

His earthier utterances are masked by the sound effects of a glass of Stella being poured and served.

The campaign message is reinforced by a limited redesign of the Stella Artois logo to read "Stella Please" instead.

In addition, there will be a special promotion running in five venues in Birmingham, Newcastle, Newport, Manchester and London: any customer who orders a Stella by saying “please” will be given £1 off their pint and will trigger a donation by the AB InBev brand to the charity Hospitality Action.

White said: “Over the years I have witnessed my team be on the receiving end of rude and unnecessary behaviour from customers. And today, in the lead-up to a very busy Christmas period, I would like to proudly stand alongside the hospitality industry and do my bit and say: ‘Please be polite.’ Wishing everyone a happy Christmas.”

Tim Ovadia, global vice-president at Stella Artois, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time of year for hospitality workers, even more so this year with many preparing for an unpredictable, yet their busiest festive season in years.”

