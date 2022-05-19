Stella Artois bares all in Unfiltered campaign

Stella Artois and Mother London have released a cheeky campaign to promote the lager brand’s Unfiltered beverage with the help of a naked bartender.

Directed by Autumn De Wilde through Anonymous Content, the humorous 30-second spot shows a bartender pouring a glass of Stella Artois Unfiltered, completely starkers.

He ventures through a charming European town in his birthday suit ready to deliver the beverage.

Various objects conveniently cover up his modesty, from a newspaper floating in the breeze to a strategically placed peach.

When he arrives at the table, a crowd of fellow nudists are happily sipping on chalices of the unfiltered lager.

“Beer, au naturel” is running across TV, print, social and out-of-home, with photography by Nick Meek.

Print and out-of-home assets depict more people embracing the “au naturel” lifestyle, shamelessly enjoying an equally “au naturel” beer while on a dog walk or playing a game of chess.

Meg Chadwick, senior brand manager at Stella Artois Europe, explained: “Not many people know that beer originally wasn’t filtered [and] we’re so excited to be taking it back to its roots with the launch of Stella Artois Unfiltered.

“Our campaign 'Beer, au naturel' speaks to the truth of our naturally unfiltered beer – a lager in its most natural form.”

Chadwick added: “A beer as fresh and flavoursome as this deserves a truly unmissable campaign – so why not showcase the beauty of being real, authentic and ‘au naturel’?’’