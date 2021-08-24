Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stella Artois and skate brand Palace unveil pop-up pubs on both sides of the Atlantic

The pubs will be located in Soho London and Soho New York.

Stella Artois: Palace pubs will provide a spot to hang out
Stella Artois: Palace pubs will provide a spot to hang out

Stella Artois has partnered skate brand Palace to create two pop-up pubs to celebrate their second clothing collection collaboration.

Apparel carrying the words "Soho, New York" and "Soho, London" will feature in the new collection, so, fittingly, the Palace Artois pubs will be in Soho New York and Soho London.

The experience will bring to life the fantasy pub featured in the film, "Palace Artois: savour life together" by MPC Creative, created for the duo's spring collaboration in February.

The experience aims to offer a way for friends to savour a pint "like never before" after a year of social distancing.

The London pub, which will be located close to Palace's Soho store, will be housed at The Blue Posts, 22 Berwick Street from 23-27 August. The pub will open daily from 12pm-midnight.

In New York City, the pop-up will transform the Vig Bar, again located near to Palace's store there. It will be open on 25 and 26 August from 5pm-11:30pm.

For fans who can't make it to the pop-up pubs, the Palace Artois barware line is available to purchase and includes Palace Artois neon signs, bar towels, coasters, coolers and tap handles.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of barware will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

Lauren Denowitz, head of marketing at Stella Artois, said: "Palace Artois was a complete success the first time around, with the collection selling out in just a few minutes. Fans of both Stella Artois and Palace absolutely loved the unexpected, yet perfect, collaboration.

"With this new collection, we're looking forward to being able to bring people together in the pubs to really experience the new pieces while spending the time together with those who matter most."

The fall clothing collection is available to buy from 27 August in-store and online. It follows a spring collection that was available in February.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now