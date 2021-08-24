Stella Artois and skate brand Palace unveil pop-up pubs on both sides of the Atlantic

Stella Artois has partnered skate brand Palace to create two pop-up pubs to celebrate their second clothing collection collaboration.

Apparel carrying the words "Soho, New York" and "Soho, London" will feature in the new collection, so, fittingly, the Palace Artois pubs will be in Soho New York and Soho London.

The experience will bring to life the fantasy pub featured in the film, "Palace Artois: savour life together" by MPC Creative, created for the duo's spring collaboration in February.

The experience aims to offer a way for friends to savour a pint "like never before" after a year of social distancing.

The London pub, which will be located close to Palace's Soho store, will be housed at The Blue Posts, 22 Berwick Street from 23-27 August. The pub will open daily from 12pm-midnight.

In New York City, the pop-up will transform the Vig Bar, again located near to Palace's store there. It will be open on 25 and 26 August from 5pm-11:30pm.

For fans who can't make it to the pop-up pubs, the Palace Artois barware line is available to purchase and includes Palace Artois neon signs, bar towels, coasters, coolers and tap handles.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of barware will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

Lauren Denowitz, head of marketing at Stella Artois, said: "Palace Artois was a complete success the first time around, with the collection selling out in just a few minutes. Fans of both Stella Artois and Palace absolutely loved the unexpected, yet perfect, collaboration.

"With this new collection, we're looking forward to being able to bring people together in the pubs to really experience the new pieces while spending the time together with those who matter most."

The fall clothing collection is available to buy from 27 August in-store and online. It follows a spring collection that was available in February.