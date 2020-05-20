Stellar line-up of speakers to take part in Campaign Connect virtual festival

With two weeks to go, Campaign's premier global live event, Campaign Connect, has assembled a who's who of the marketing communications industry to share their expectations, experiences and strategies for getting back to business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief marketing officers have never been required to be as nimble as they are now, navigating new rules in every country and serving customers who have changing habits and different mindsets.

Burger King's Fernando Machado, Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar and AT&T's Fiona Carter will weigh in alongside BT's Pete Jeavons, Unilever's David Porter and BrewDog's Sophie More.

Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun, McCann Worldgroup's Mark Lund, Havas' Chris Hirst and Vicki Maguire, and Grey's Eduardo Maruri are some of the agency leaders and creatives who are taking part.

There are also founders, including S4 Capital's Sir Martin Sorrell, VaynerMedia's Gary Vaynerchuk, Uncommon Creative Studio's Nils Leonard and New Commercial Arts' James Murphy.

More speakers will be revealed ahead of the two-day event, which begins each day in Asia, moves to the UK and then the US. It will take place during 2-3 June.

For more details about Campaign Connect, including the agenda and tickets, visit https://www.campaign-connect.com/home.