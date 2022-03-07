Step into Samsung's dreams and uncloak its mysteries with night mode

Exploring the world of fashion and pop culture, Mother London has created a dreamlike film, shot entirely at night, to demonstrate the night mode capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

Fashion's "king of the night", Charles Jeffrey, who is renowned for his elaborate, performance-led shows, helped to conjure up an ethereal setting for Samsung's dreamworld.

Joined by his entourage and pop singer Charli XCX, the cast enter an otherworldly dreamy night, uncloaking its mysteries with Samsung’s night mode.

The film was created by director Matilda Finn in her first project at Biscuit Filmworks and was part of a collaboration between Samsung and the British Fashion Council.

“We are thrilled to partner with these two extraordinary creative forces to celebrate the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series," Alex Conaway, head of brand, mobile, wearable and hearables for SamsungMobile UK, said.

“Our new devices enable night photography and video capture like never before and Charli XCX and Charles Jeffrey have helped us create some of our most compelling and groundbreaking content yet. We’re excited to be exploring the world of fashion and pop culture through our devices, and this campaign will find a perfect home as part of our innovation tech partnership with London Fashion Week.”

Keeping true to Samsung's "Life opens up with Galaxy", the campaign is a continuation of the series of films and events that bring together creators from across various passion points, including Yungblud, the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross through to Samm Henshaw.

The campaign runs on paid social.