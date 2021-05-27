Stephen de Wolf steps down as BBH London creative chief

Stephen de Wolf, chief creative officer of Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, is leaving the agency.

De Wolf will be moving back to his native Australia in July for personal reasons. He has been in the role since June 2020.

He will be replaced by BBH worldwide CCO Joakim Borgström who will return to the UK to take up the London CCO role alongside his global remit.

Earlier this month, BBH London also hired Helen Rhodes from BBC Creative to be its new ECD starting in June.

De Wolf joined BBH last year from Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne, where he was known for work such as the Transport Accident Commission’s "Meet Graham", which was the most awarded campaign in the world in 2018.

In his short time at BBH, he has overseen campaigns such as Tesco’s Christmas ad, Burger King’s “Tiny Tinie performs Whoppa on a Whopper”, “Moneyverse” for Barclays and Justice4Grenfell’s “Remember the 72” for the third-year anniversary of the Grenfell Fire tragedy.

BBH announced De Wolf’s departure to the agency this morning.

In an internal memo, chief executive Karen Martin said: “Stephen de Wolf, our CCO, will sadly be leaving BBH and returning to Australia in July, due to a family member’s ill health. This is very sad news, particularly given the circumstances. Wolfie was just getting started, but sometimes these life situations are taken out of our hands.

“Wolfie has made a big difference to the creative department in the short time he has been here. He has continued to diversify our creative offering and delivered brilliant work for many of our clients… Wolfie will be a tough act to follow, but I am excited that our esteemed worldwide CCO, Joakim (Jab) Borgström, will be returning to the UK to take up the London CCO role alongside his global remit.

“Jab, Helen and Wolfie’s creative ambitions are incredibly aligned. Together with the leadership team and you all, we will continue doing what we all set out to do – ‘making the best work of our lives’.”

Borgström started his career at BBH in the London office in 2014 before moving to Singapore to take up the CCO role there at the end of 2016. He has been the worldwide CCO since 2019.