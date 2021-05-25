Stephen Fry narrates Sainsbury's ad debuting new strapline

Sainsbury’s has launched its new slogan in an ad positioning the retailer as a provider of accessible, healthy and sustainable food.

“Helping everyone eat better” replaces the decade-old “Live well for less” in a new campaign and an upbeat TV spot voiced by Stephen Fry. The ad opens with shots of food in the style of landscapes in a nature documentary before breaking into the familiar Sainsbury’s aesthetic of people and text against a white background.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the ad follows two years of customer research, which found people want to improve their diets while helping to reduce the impact on the environment. Over 30% of consumers said healthy food and exercise had become a higher priority than they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Filip Nilsson through Object & Animal, the film launches today (26 May) and will be supported by print, social, out of home, digital, video-on-demand and radio until 12 July.

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “At Sainsbury’s, we believe everyone should have access to food that is better for them and the planet. As a supermarket serving communities across the country, working with a global supply base, we recognise that we have a responsibility and a once in a lifetime opportunity, to help drive lasting change.

“With our new commitment, we want to help our customers make healthier and more sustainable food choices. From providing new, healthy recipes and offering incentives for eating more fruit and veg, we can’t wait to bring the nation on this journey with us.”

The new spot comes amid government nutritional data that found just 27% of adults eat five pieces of fruit or veg a day, with many families relying on just six go-to recipes.

Darren Simpson, creative director, Wieden & Kennedy London, said: “Sainsbury’s came to us with a new commitment that would reconnect them to the power and impact of food, and give them a clear direction for the future. Helping everyone eat better, is a brand commitment to make a difference. The new ‘One plate at a time’ campaign aims to empower customers to make a positive change for their own health and for the planet too.

“Working with Sainsbury’s we’ve evolved the brand to have more of a point of view on their products, on the planet and on the health of their customers. Together we’ve got to a place where we’ve retained the strong visual brand but moved it into a place where the Sainsbury’s voice stands out across all channels. It feels good to be playing our part in helping our clients make a positive impact on customers' lives.”

Sainsbury’s will encourage customers to try cooking with more fruit and veg this summer by promoting recipes including broccoli frittata, a kale-filo pie and strawberry pancakes. The supermarket is also reformulating many of its own-brand products to cut salt and sugar.

Research from Public Health England shows that shifting people towards a diet in line with The Eatwell Guide that includes more fruit, veg and starchy carbohydrates, could deliver reductions in greenhouse gases of approximately 30%.

Sainsbury’s is the principal supermarket partner for the United Nation’s international climate change conference, COP26, taking place in Glasgow in November.

Last year the brand pledged to reach Net Zero by 2040 in its own operations in a bid to limit global warming to 1.5°C. It has also worked with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Carbon Trust to set science-based targets including reducing (its indirect) scope 3 emissions by 30% by 2030. Sainsbury’s will report on its progress twice a year.

Sainsbury’s has pledged to reduce plastic usage by 50% by 2025. The company currently uses around 120,000 tonnes of plastic every 12 months and reduces its plastic packaging by around 1% each year.

The continued impact of the pandemic has delayed Sainsbury’s plastic reduction plans, due to a significant increase in the sales of packaged goods. The brand says it is investing in research and development into plastic substitutes and it will launch the mass roll-out of its first plant-based own-brand compostable tea bag in June.

The UK's second-biggest supermarket reported a £261m pre-tax loss for the year to the end of March 2021 after hundreds of millions of extra costs resulting from the pandemic and restructuring charges offset significantly higher sales.