Brittaney Kiefer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stephen Graham gives lesson in humility in humorous DIY Barclaycard ads

The actor proves that some things should not be improvised.

Barclaycard has teamed up with actor Stephen Graham to coach customers through their personal finances.

Created by Droga5 London, the campaign uses humour to reach people who are trying to manage their finances amid the uncertainty of Covid-19. It promotes Barclaycard’s app and the features that can help users better manage their accounts. 

Two ads follow the actor as he is out of work while film productions are on hold during lockdown. With time on his hands, he decides to improvise and shoot, direct and act in his own movie at home. 

The first spot shows the troubles that Graham runs into as he tries to make his film, such as grappling with equipment and green screens. In the second instalment, he reveals the shoddy results of his homemade efforts – which perhaps did not turn out as well as he hoped. 

Shorter cut-downs of the ads focus on aspects of the app such as personalised alerts and security, with Graham displaying his mixed acting talents to assure customers. 

The work was directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ.

In 2019, Droga5’s previous work for Barclaycard told intertwined stories about a couple with clashing tastes in entertainment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020