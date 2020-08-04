Stephen Graham gives lesson in humility in humorous DIY Barclaycard ads

Barclaycard has teamed up with actor Stephen Graham to coach customers through their personal finances.

Created by Droga5 London, the campaign uses humour to reach people who are trying to manage their finances amid the uncertainty of Covid-19. It promotes Barclaycard’s app and the features that can help users better manage their accounts.

Two ads follow the actor as he is out of work while film productions are on hold during lockdown. With time on his hands, he decides to improvise and shoot, direct and act in his own movie at home.

The first spot shows the troubles that Graham runs into as he tries to make his film, such as grappling with equipment and green screens. In the second instalment, he reveals the shoddy results of his homemade efforts – which perhaps did not turn out as well as he hoped.

Shorter cut-downs of the ads focus on aspects of the app such as personalised alerts and security, with Graham displaying his mixed acting talents to assure customers.

The work was directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ.

In 2019, Droga5’s previous work for Barclaycard told intertwined stories about a couple with clashing tastes in entertainment.