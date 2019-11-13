Added 1 hour ago
Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

What is #FootballTwitter, who makes up the vibrant football community and what motivates them? And which footballing megastar really wins? Here are Twitter's instant insights...

Sources | 1. Jaywing, Join The Dots and Twitter, 'Flocks - Uncovering communities on Twitter', June 2019, UK 2. To conduct the research, Twitter partnered with data-science agency Jaywing (‎@jaywingsays) and insight agency Join the Dots (‎@WeJoinTheDots) to crunch and analyse the data based on follower graphs and Twitter bios. It combined this work with online diaries from each community, in-depth interviews, cultural analysis, and a quantitative survey (total n=1,500) to ensure the most robust results.

The analysis uncovered the unique roles that Twitter plays within each community and the reasons people engage with their communities. For brands, the research identified what they can do to make sure that when they get involved with these communities, they can be successful.

