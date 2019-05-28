Steve Blakeman to lead global Nestle account at Mindshare

Mindshare has appointed Steve Blakeman as global media lead for the Nestlé account.

He was most recently managing director for global accounts at OMD, overseeing the Renault account. Blakeman was also previously chief executive of OMD Asia and was based in Singapore for four years.

Blakeman replaces Simon Mathews, who is taking over responsibility for WPP's Team Kimberly-Clark. The Nestlé account is co-ordinated by Mindshare across Group M agencies globally.

Nick Emery, global chief executive of Mindshare, said: "We’re delighted Steve is joining our group; he combines great global experience with a desire to constantly reinvent media and marketing."

Blakeman added: "I began my career at WPP and I am thrilled to rejoin the family. I am doubly delighted to be working with such a prestigious client as Nestlé and its globally iconic brands."