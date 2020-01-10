Steve Parker joins Medialab as executive director

Former Starcom Mediavest Group joint chief executive Steve Parker has returned to UK advertising as executive director at Medialab.

As part of the newly created position, Parker, who was most recently chief executive of Publicis Media in the Middle East and Africa, will join the Medialab board.

Parker left Publicis Media’s Dubai-based operations in April 2019 and has since worked in an advisory capacity at Medialab. His appointment to the board formalises his relationship with the independent data marketing group.

His career has seen him spend 20 years at Publicis Media, becoming co-chief executive of SMG in 2013 alongside Pippa Glucklich.

Parker’s appointment comes on the back of new-business and organic growth at Medialab, which won six accounts in 2019, including most recently the £30m SunLife business. Parker will be integral to continuing to build on that momentum.

Marcus Orme, Medialab chief executive, said: "Steve has outstanding experience in the data and tech arena, and a stellar reputation for driving high levels of valuable growth through trusted relationships, and he will help the Medialab board to deliver transformative outcomes for organisations we believe in. It is a real statement of our growth, ambition and culture that we can attract someone of Steve’s reputation to our business."

Parker added: "It’s a privilege to join Marcus and his fellow founders in such a fast-growing and exciting business. Their people-first values, along with their commitment to creating data marketing partnerships with trusted clients and media partners, is inspiring, transparent and ambitious. It’s great to be a part of it."