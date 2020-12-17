Steven Ballinger to become president of Amplifi

Steven Ballinger has been named president of Amplifi, the UK arm of Dentsu's media investment division.

He takes on the newly formed role in addition to his current remit as managing director of commercial and trading at Dentsu from 1 January.

It means that Ballinger will oversee all delivery and development of media buying and trading solutions across the company's 10 offices around the UK.

The move is part of Dentsu's ongoing plans to align its UK operations. The company's offices are located in Aberdeen, Belfast, Bristol, Derby, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Stafford.

Ballinger takes over from Matthew Platts, who was executive director for media and performance until January 2020.

Pippa Glucklich was previously chief executive of Amplifi UK, leading a team of 200 people. However, she departed in 2019.

Ballinger has worked at Dentsu for about 20 years, beginning as a TV planner/buyer at Carat in 2002. He took on his current role as managing director of commercial and trading at Dentsu in 2016.

He will report to Hamish Nicklin, executive director for media at Dentsu UK & Ireland.

Nicklin said: "Our industry is experiencing a period of change like no other. As a result, we need to make sure that we're providing our clients with the best investment opportunities in the marketplace.

"In Steven, we have someone that knows how to establish deep and meaningful partnerships that help us and our clients really stand out. His new role is testament to the quality of his work to date and I'm really looking forward to seeing him build on that and deliver for our entire UK operation."