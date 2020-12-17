Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Steven Ballinger to become president of Amplifi

He will oversee all media buying and trading across the company's 10 UK offices.

Ballinger: has worked at Dentsu for almost 20 years
Ballinger: has worked at Dentsu for almost 20 years

Steven Ballinger has been named president of Amplifi, the UK arm of Dentsu's media investment division.

He takes on the newly formed role in addition to his current remit as managing director of commercial and trading at Dentsu from 1 January.

It means that Ballinger will oversee all delivery and development of media buying and trading solutions across the company's 10 offices around the UK.

The move is part of Dentsu's ongoing plans to align its UK operations. The company's offices are located in Aberdeen, Belfast, Bristol, Derby, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Stafford.

Ballinger takes over from Matthew Platts, who was executive director for media and performance until January 2020. 

Pippa Glucklich was previously chief executive of Amplifi UK, leading a team of 200 people. However, she departed in 2019. 

Ballinger has worked at Dentsu for about 20 years, beginning as a TV planner/buyer at Carat in 2002. He took on his current role as managing director of commercial and trading at Dentsu in 2016.

He will report to Hamish Nicklin, executive director for media at Dentsu UK & Ireland.

Nicklin said: "Our industry is experiencing a period of change like no other. As a result, we need to make sure that we're providing our clients with the best investment opportunities in the marketplace.

"In Steven, we have someone that knows how to establish deep and meaningful partnerships that help us and our clients really stand out. His new role is testament to the quality of his work to date and I'm really looking forward to seeing him build on that and deliver for our entire UK operation."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
What is the future of publisher monetisation?

What is the future of publisher monetisation?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Meet the Snapchat Generation

Meet the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 15, 2020
Snapping for good: how to tap into Snapchatters’ social conscience

Snapping for good: how to tap into Snapchatters’ social conscience

Promoted

December 15, 2020