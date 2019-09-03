Brittaney Kiefer
Stink chief James Morris leaves for Dentsu Aegis entertainment arm

Morris had been global CEO since 2016.

James Morris, global chief executive of Stink, has left to take up a role leading Dentsu Aegis Network’s entertainment and sports division. 

Morris will serve as executive director, DAN Entertainment & Sports, for UK and Ireland, reporting to Euan Jarvie, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland. He is charged with leading the commercial growth and building the creative reputation of the unit, whose agency brands include Gleam Futures, MKTG and The Story Lab.

He will also help identify possible areas of growth and acquisitions for the group.

Morris was appointed global chief executive of Stink in 2016. The production company said at the time that it sought to unify its global strategy and become a "full-service creative company".

Stink said it did not intend to replace Morris.

Before Stink, Morris worked at MediaCom Beyond Advertising, MediaCom’s content division, joing in 2011 and becoming its global head in 2013.

Jarvie said: "James’s arrival is a key milestone for our network as we evolve our offering for clients around the fully integrated solutions. It underlines our ambition to invest in new entertainment opportunities, and the very best talent, that will help connect clients with modern audiences.

"James is a brilliant practitioner with vast experience in how to do this in an integrated way while also building scale. I’m certain he will help make us one of the most potent operations in the entertainment and sports space."

Morris added: "This is an immensely exciting time to be joining Dentsu Aegis Network as it underlines its commitment to build an entertainment and sports offering that is unrivalled in our industry. 

"We will identify, acquire and develop new and diverse areas of entertainment, while investing in the best creative talent in our industry."

Daniel Bergmann, founder and president of Stink, said: "James has contributed to many of the positive changes at Stink over the last couple of years and we would like to thank him for his efforts, commitment and friendship. We wish him all the best in his next adventure."

