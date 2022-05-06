Stoneleigh Wine opens plant surgery at Borough Market

New Zealand wine brand Stoneleigh has opened what it claimed is the UK’s first plant surgery – at Broadway Market in London – to coincide with World Sauvignon Blanc Day today (6 May).

The activation invites consumers to have their plants nurtured whilst they enjoy a glass of Stoneleigh in an immersive natural forest.

Running for three days, the brand said it aims to “breathe new life into houseplants that have seen better days” and educate plant parents on what they need to know about their specific variety to help it thrive indoors.

Owners can bring their plants to the “doctors” at the surgery to identify any ailments, and whilst the “patients” are being nurtured, consumers will be able to enjoy a chilled glass of wine in the indoor forest bathing experience.

The activation has been created by entertainment/PR agency Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

It is part of the Pernod Ricard-owned brand’s new “It’s in our nature” campaign, which it said captures Stoneleigh’s commitment to sustainability.

The campaign will run across digital out-of-home and social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, as well as online videos. The above-the-line creative is live now until mid-May.

“It’s in our nature” will also feature a mural wall inspired by nature at Euston Square, London. Created as a hybrid artwork of paint and natural resources, the mural will provide Londoners with the opportunity to “reconnect with nature” and take home a piece of seeded paper to plant at home, which will be torn from the mural itself.

Stoneleigh has further committed to donating £250,000 to biodiversity projects across New Zealand from now until 31 December 2022.

Lucy Bearman, wine portfolio director at Pernod Ricard UK, commented: “It is our core brand belief that a sustainable partnership with nature is what allows us to create our unique Sauvignon Blanc, the UK’s leading grape variety.

“Stoneleigh’s new ‘It’s in our nature’ campaign brings our sustainability commitments alive and these values align with growing national consciousness surrounding sustainability, with 80% of UK consumers are more concerned about their environmental impact.”