Nicola Merrifield
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stonewall's first Christmas campaign shows LGBT+ couples 'kissing away hate'

Ogilvy-created activity includes an online film, social media activity and digital out-of-home ads.

Stonewall asks people to “kiss hate goodbye” under the mistletoe this Christmas in an ad by Ogilvy.

The “Proud mistletoe” online film celebrates LGBT+ relationships by showing a series of couples kissing in places where homophobic attacks often happen.

The film, directed by Luis Aguer through Rebolucion, opens by showing these spaces – including pubs, parks, residential streets and takeaway shops – as being empty on a dark night, accompanied by news reports of attacks on LGBT+ people.

As the news stories crescendo, a couple in each space joins together and kisses as the track Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight by punk rock band The Ramones begins to play.

Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director at Ogilvy, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of Stonewall’s first ever Christmas campaign. It’s an important piece of work for our agency, which has always flexed our purpose muscle.”

The film ends on a piece of mistletoe tied with a rainbow bow, an image that will also feature on Instagram as part of the campaign. In addition, 100 “proud mistletoes” will be given away via social media and the campaign includes digital out-of-home ads.

Francesco Grandi, global creative director at Ogilvy, added: “This Christmas, everyone should be free to kiss in public. 

“We hope this campaign inspires people to fight back with love, not hate. We’re proud to have revamped the mistletoe, a 300-year-old UK tradition, into a symbol for equal love. If this campaign prevents just one homophobic attack this holiday season, then we did our job.”

The copywriters were Francesco Grandi and Yann Jones and the art director is Simon Robinson.

