How to stop negativity killing creativity

Edward de Bono died recently.

Several people asked me who he was, what he did, why should they care?

Those are all fair questions.

De Bono was the father of lateral thinking, he taught it for 70 years.

But it isn’t the sort of thing we teach in our schools.

We only teach facts and, of course, facts can only be right or wrong.

Facts are what already exists, so we teach children not to deviate from what already exists.

That is why, in any creative meeting, it’s easy to look intelligent by being negative.

It’s easy to look smart by killing ideas.

So one of the most valuable things I learned from de Bono was how to control the urge to look intelligent by killing ideas.

You can’t be creative by killing ideas, creativity isn’t a negative process, it’s like trying to drive a car with the brakes on.

Negativity is useful the way brakes on a car are useful, but you need a system whereby you use negativity at the proper time.

As de Bono teaches: “The purpose of thinking is movement, not judgment.”

So, to provoke thinking we need a provocative statement, which will probably seem strange, even ridiculous.

Because the purpose is not to start from a sensible place, but to uncover thoughts that would not otherwise see the light of day.

That’s why de Bono invented the Six Thinking Hats.

They aren’t actually any hats at all, that’s just a playful title – what they are is six different modes of thinking.

WHITE is factual and logical, mainly about information and data.

RED is about intuition and feelings.

YELLOW is purely positive.

GREEN is creativity.

BLACK is negative, about problems.

BLUE is the overview and summary.

At each point of the discussion or thinking, one colour is placed on the table and everyone must contribute but ONLY according to that colour.

So, for white, only information is allowed, no opinions good or bad.

For yellow, only positive reactions, however strange or unconventional.

For red, it must be purely emotional or intuitive, feelings not rational.

For green, it must be creative, no matter how strange and unconventional.

Towards the end, black means all the conventional negative thoughts are expressed.

And, finally, blue means everything will be weighed to see what’s been uncovered.

The value in this for me was that negativity was forced back into its box, instead of suffocating creativity.

Because people were forced to think positively and creatively, at certain points, there was no risk of looking silly.

Remember the purpose of creativity isn’t to be sensible, it’s to lead us to new places.

To get us unstuck from the rut we’re in.

Once we’ve fully explored all those new areas, we can decide which to pursue.

But if we never uncover them, we won’t have the option to do anything but stay stuck.

As Einstein said: “We cannot solve problems with the same level of thinking we used to create them.”

But we can’t gradually and logically work towards a creative leap.

First we must make the leap, then we build a bridge of logic back to where we started from.

De Bono showed us how to make that illogical creative leap.

