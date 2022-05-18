'Stop being an old boy’s club': debut Media for All survey calls out industry

The media industry needs to put an end to nepotism and become less of “an old boy’s club”, according to Media for All’s first report measuring the state of diversity and inclusion.

The report presented three main findings: the perception gap, acute marginalisation and the impact of community membership.

The perception gap means that “those who are not directly impacted by [issues surrounding D&I] are more positive across the board” than those from minority groups, especially women and those earlier in their career.

For example, white people are more positive in their perceptions of industry equality, with 61% of white people agreeing that everyone is given a fair opportunity for promotion and career development at their company, as opposed to 47% of Asian people and 32% of black people.

More than three-quarters (77%) of survey respondents reported not being able to see role models like them in their organisation with over half (56%) of respondents saying they didn’t feel they had equal opportunity within their organisation.

The report found that women, 18- to 35-year-olds and people of colour are “much more likely to feel a lack of equality in treatment, support and opportunity in their organisation”.

Thirty-seven percent of 18- to 34-year-olds feel that their organisation is helping minorities to thrive against 49% of the 35- to 44-year-old age group. In addition, 69% of 35- to 44-year-olds feel confident in their ability to progress within their company compared with 54% of 18- to 34-year-olds.

Acute marginalisation means that the perception of inclusion is worsened, because those from minority groups, like the ones listed above, view the state of D&I more negatively.

Twenty nine percent of black women agreed that new people in their organisation have an equal chance to rise to the top, versus 43% of all women.

Asian women felt least confident (28%) about their ability to progress in their company, contrasting with 54% among all women and 47% of black women.

Men, however, responded more positively to the survey. For instance, 59% of men said their organisation treats everyone fairly while only 42% of women said the same.

MEFA was founded in 2017 by Naren Patel and a group of diverse leaders in the media and advertising industry. Its aim is to close the representation gap and help people from minority groups progress in their careers.

The volunteer-led organisation, alongside its general manager Nikki Sehgal, has a growing community of more than 500 members from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds.

MEFA Measures surveyed more than 300 people, asking for their perspectives on their workplace’s diversity. It then suggests ways it can be improved.

MEFA Measures also analysed the impact of its community membership to “understand whether being part of a community like MEFA impacted perceptions of progress and inclusion”.

It found that MEFA members were more likely to report progress in recruitment, for instance 64% versus 53% among non-members. MEFA put this down to recruitment specific initiatives on its jobs board and specialist recruiters.

Members who represent more than half (54%) of respondents said the mentoring scheme and sense of community were the most valuable aspects of being part of MEFA.

The report concluded that there were three main points for improvement stemming from leadership level, organisation level and industry level.

More diverse role models in senior roles was seen as crucial, because “leading by example is important, not just for those in the leadership who consider DE&I important, but for absolutely everyone in a senior position of authority. Using all their influence as a force for good is critical to solving so many of the challenges we face.”

Popular feedback among the respondents centred on the recruitment process and showed a desire to work with specialist recruiters and networks as well as setting diversity targets.

On an organisation level, respondents said it would be beneficial for companies to celebrate a broad range of cultural events and also host social events that aren’t centred around drinking.

The industry as a whole needs to ensure greater diversity in its recruitment processes in order to put an end to nepotism.

Less box-ticking and more activist allyship, diverse leadership teams, diverse recruiters and ethnicity pay gap reporting, are all key ways the report put forward to improve the state of D&I on an industry-wide scale.