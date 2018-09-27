Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Stop being rotten to fruit, ad watchdog tells Costa

Complaints that a Costa radio ad disparaged avocados in favour of bacon have been upheld by the ASA.

Stop being rotten to fruit, ad watchdog tells Costa

Café chain Costa has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority for encouraging poor nutritional habits with a radio ad that claimed getting a bacon roll or egg muffin from the coffee shop was a "better deal" than buying avocados.

The light-hearted ad compared Costa’s breakfast offer to what the voiceover introduced as the unappealing prospect of ripen-at-home avocados.

"Oh, there's a great deal on ripen-at-home avocados. Sure, they'll be hard as rock for the first 18 days, three hours and 20 minutes, then they'll be ready to eat, for about 10 minutes, then they'll go off," the script ran.

It continued: "For a better deal, head to Costa Coffee and grab a delicious, piping-hot bacon roll or egg muffin for just £2 when you buy any medio or massimo hot drink or flat white before 11am."

The ad drew two complaints that it discouraged the selection of fresh fruit.

Costa argued that it was not suggesting listeners make a definitive choice over two breakfast items, while Radiocentre, which is responsible for clearing radio ads ahead of broadcast, argued that the majority of consumers would not regard the comparison as serious.

However, the ASA decided that while the ad was light-hearted, it nevertheless suggested that avocados were a poor breakfast choice and a bacon roll or egg muffin would be a better alternative.

BCAP Code section 13.5 stipulates that "comparisons between foods must not discourage the selection of options such as fresh fruit and fresh vegetables".

The ASA told Costa not to run the ad again and to ensure future advertising does not condone or encourage poor nutritional habits or disparage good dietary practice.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani