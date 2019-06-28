Fayola Douglas
How long?
Stranger Things is taking over New York's Coney Island

Sci-fi-themed pop-up fair and fireworks display mark launch of Netflix show's third series.

Stranger Things: 1980s-themed amusement park
Stranger Things will be transforming Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in Coney Island, New York, into a pop-up fair for one weekend.

The show is set in 1985 in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and elements from the Netflix series will be used to create the experience.

A Hawkins 4 July fireworks display will be held to kick off the weekend event. Costumes are not required, but the park will have a 1985 sci-fi-inspired theme.

Food will be on offer from the fictional Scoops Ahoy ice-cream parlour featured in programme and there will be themed prizes hidden throughout the venue.

The fair will be open for three days from 5 July. Rides include Deno’s Wonder Wheel, bumper cars and Tilt-A-Whirl.

Stranger Things will also be holding a retro fair at Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, during 29-30 June. It will feature a Hawkins wheel, the Demogorgon curiosity house, a slime dunking booth and Scoops Ahoy desserts. In addition, there will be performances from Hawkins High School Cheerleaders, 1980s cover bands and magicians.

The third series of Stranger Things is on Netflix from 4 July.

