Strategic Leader of the Year 2021: Josh Bullmore

Josh Bullmore’s influence extends far beyond advertising strategy. This year, he took the agency’s long-term brand partnerships to new heights. He worked with McDonald’s on its sustainability initiatives, helping the restaurant chain set a vision for a more balanced and sustainable menu and also developed the strategy for Premier Inn’s new brand platform Rest Easy.

He also helped the agency thrive in a challenging environment, with a focus on strengthening agency culture, by championing mental health and disability within the agency and the wider industry. He defined the strategy for Leo Burnett’s ‘More Good Days at Work initiative and was made lead mental health ambassador for all of Publicis Groupe UK’s

creative agencies, helping make conversations on mental health and wellbeing the norm.

Bullmore played an instrumental role in delivering agency growth, as strategy lead on all the agency’s pitches. Other achievements include leading the agency’s insights team PeopleLab in developing an innovative research study into how brands grow.

Judges commended Bullmore for ‘guiding his clients on wider issues of sustainability, as well as championing agency workplace practices.’ They said Bullmore demonstrated ‘brilliant work, showing not only the impact of his strategic vision on the work done for key clients, but also how it has permeated into their own ways of working.’

Shortlisted:

Matt Holt, chief strategy officer, Digitas UK

Holt’s focus on connected thinking has impacted the agency at every level, creating a push towards diversity, influencing its talent strategy and bolstering new business. Holt’s expertise encompasses strategic thinking and planning across direct marketing, CRM and other data-driven initiatives, digital platforms and channels, content, and creativity.

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer, The Gate London

Altin defined a new agency proposition, Walk Through Walls and helped drive multiple new business wins, including two focused on tackling climate change. She also raised the skills bar for the industry by delivering training for D&AD, FutureLearn & Bristol Creative Industries, alongside fostering innovation in her team through a new D&I initiative, Seen & Heard.

Verra Budimlija, chief strategy officer, Wavemaker UK

Under Budimlija’s strategic leadership, Wavemaker has delivered exceptional growth for some of the world’s biggest brands and changed the behaviours of diverse audiences in pursuit of a greener, more inclusive world. Budimlija is also renowned for her creativity, proactivity and industry-leading thought-leadership and forged radical partnerships in the last year that are transforming the media landscape.

Andrew Gibson, chief strategy officer, Creature

Gibson has been responsible for delivering game-changing and award-winning work for Creature’s clients. He has also played a key role in new business wins and been integral in embedding diversity and inclusion into the heart of the agency. He also helped transform Creature’s strategic consultancy, White Crow from an idea to a £1m business.

Charlie Ebdy, chief strategy officer, OMD UK

Ebdy joined OMD UK at the end of 2019, with a mission to reinvent the role of strategy inside a media agency. In 2021, he took a big leap towards this vision, creating an entirely new department shaping marketing decisions, not just media plans, built with cutting-edge diagnostics and proprietary research with the help of analysts, coders and technologists.

Gen Kobayashi, chief strategy officer, Engine

In 2021 Kobayashi led standout effective, innovative work for clients that is future proofing their brands. His ‘Truth and Friction’ creative philosophy led Engine to create the multi award-winning “Long live the Prince” campaign, where young football star Kiyan Prince returned as a virtual player in Fifa 21 on the 15th anniversary of his death.

Take me back to the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards winners list