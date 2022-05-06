Strategic Planner of the Year 2021: Rory Gallery

Rory Gallery oversees a portfolio of clients based in New Zealand, Australia, UK, China and the US. He secured 15 new business wins across 2021 and has played an instrumental role in catapulting Special to one of the world’s leading agencies.

Gallery steered Special to its most profitable year yet in 2021, with the agency posting record revenue and profit numbers. Staff numbers also swelled by 51%, with Gallery boosting his department with some key hires. Special has now become as renowned for its strategic output as it is for its creative work, having picked up numerous awards in the past year.

Campaigns included urging New Zealanders living abroad to vote, which contributed to the highest ever turnout of overseas voters, and encouraging New Zealanders to holiday in their own country when the borders were closed.

Gallery also serves on the Effie Steering Committee, which helps shape the effectiveness agenda for all New Zealand agencies. Over the course of the past 12 months, he has judged at the New Zealand Effies, APAC Effies, Global Best of the Best Effies and New York Festival AME Grand Jury.

Judges said that Gallery has had a "massive impact on the campaigns and the business" and that he had produced an incredible body of work.

Shortlisted:

Daniel Eckrote, managing director, strategic planning, Mindshare, US

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer, The Gate London, UK

Shehan Samarasinha, chief strategy officer, Triad, Sri Lanka

Toygun Yilmazer, chief strategy officer, TBWA\İstanbul, Turkey

