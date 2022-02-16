Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Strategist of the Year 2021: Margaux Revol

The Gold winner in this Campaign Agency of the Year Awards category is Margaux Revol, strategy partner, AMV BBDO.

Strategist of the Year 2021: Margaux Revol

Margaux Revol has worked with Libresse for the past five years and it is now the fastest-growing femcare brand in the world and the second most awarded brand in the world.

Revol has helped achieve this status by continually breaking new strategic ground, with campaigns banishing blue liquid and showcasing singing vulvas. Her approach is based on ‘however uncomfortable her thinking is, she has the bravery to present it, fight for it, and win everyone to her view with charm, intelligence and good humour.’

2021 was no exception: Revol brought to the screen miscarriage, same-sex IVF, differently-abled representations in period advertising and more honest depictions of ‘mess’.

Revol has also worked with Refuge UK, delivering a strategic reframing for the charity and helping to coin the term “the Naked threat”. She galvanised a campaign to make the threat to share naked imagery without consent a criminal act and her work with Refuge resulted in gold-plated law change.

Judges said that Revol delivered ‘exceptional insight-driven work that has inspired many and has challenged how a topic is approached, leading to societal shifts and cultural change. She demonstrated bold thinking rooted in a deep understanding of consumers, competitors and the cultural zeitgeist.’

Shortlisted:

Rachael Quarmby, planning director, Karmarama

In 2021, Quarmby was an invaluable driving force behind Karmarama's success. She played an important part in developing work that expands the breadth of Karmarama’s offering to new and existing clients. Significantly, she brought more digital and purposeful work to the agency’s portfolio and in doing so, helped future proof the business.

Take me back to the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now