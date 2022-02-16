Strategist of the Year 2021: Margaux Revol

Margaux Revol has worked with Libresse for the past five years and it is now the fastest-growing femcare brand in the world and the second most awarded brand in the world.

Revol has helped achieve this status by continually breaking new strategic ground, with campaigns banishing blue liquid and showcasing singing vulvas. Her approach is based on ‘however uncomfortable her thinking is, she has the bravery to present it, fight for it, and win everyone to her view with charm, intelligence and good humour.’

2021 was no exception: Revol brought to the screen miscarriage, same-sex IVF, differently-abled representations in period advertising and more honest depictions of ‘mess’.

Revol has also worked with Refuge UK, delivering a strategic reframing for the charity and helping to coin the term “the Naked threat”. She galvanised a campaign to make the threat to share naked imagery without consent a criminal act and her work with Refuge resulted in gold-plated law change.

Judges said that Revol delivered ‘exceptional insight-driven work that has inspired many and has challenged how a topic is approached, leading to societal shifts and cultural change. She demonstrated bold thinking rooted in a deep understanding of consumers, competitors and the cultural zeitgeist.’



Shortlisted:

Rachael Quarmby, planning director, Karmarama

In 2021, Quarmby was an invaluable driving force behind Karmarama's success. She played an important part in developing work that expands the breadth of Karmarama’s offering to new and existing clients. Significantly, she brought more digital and purposeful work to the agency’s portfolio and in doing so, helped future proof the business.

