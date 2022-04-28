Strongbow campaign tells consumers to 'Drink the G.O.A.T'

Heineken UK’s cider brand, Strongbow, has created a £12m nationwide campaign to celebrate the release of its 95-calorie cider Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit.

The campaign was created by Otherway, which was appointed by Strongbow in 2019 after beating Adam & Eve/DDB in a competitive pitch.

Playing on the phrase “greatest of all time” or “G.O.A.T.”, “Drink the G.O.A.T” uses wacky imagery of a purple goat to catch the attention of consumers.

The push officially launched on 25 April with a takeover at Oxford Circus tube station where the purple goat took centre stage.

“Drink the G.O.A.T” aims to disrupt traditional cider advertising by moving away from iconographic shots of orchards and the countryside, and replacing them with a purple goat nodding along to garage music.

A 20-second TV ad, drenched in purple, will also air on 2 May introducing consumers to the goat as it simply bops along to the accompanying track Daga Da by DJ Sammy Virji, tapping its hoof against a can of Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit.

With a goal of reaching a Gen Y and Gen Z audience, the campaign will utilise social media as well as a 500,000 mini can sampling initiative, giving people the chance to “drink the G.O.A.T”.

In addition to extensive in-store and out-of-home activations, the campaign will also see the Strongbow Yard at the Isle of White festival undergo an “Ultra” makeover.

Commenting on the motivation behind Strongbow’s disruptive strategy, Rachel Holms, Heineken UK cider brand director, said that the cider market has “plateaued” and took a hit after the pandemic.

Holms explained that it’s “our responsibility, both Heineken UK and the category, to come up with some big pieces of innovation”. She added: “Mainstream or vanilla advertising wasn't going to get the cut through we really wanted, this had to be disruptive.”

She continued: “We need to drive that reappraisal of the brand, in terms of it fitting in with modern-day lifestyles. There's nothing to fix with Strongbow, but there is everything to gain in terms of making it relevant to our target audience.”

“We've done a shift away from featuring our audience, the occasion and our product, to just having the confidence to go bold and put all our eggs in one basket, and we're just going to say this is the product to believe in,” Holms explained.

“If you're going to drive that distinctiveness, that cut through and that engagement – especially with our audience who are bombarded on a daily basis and live on social [media] – you've got to have something that makes people look up from what they're doing.”

Holms explained that the brief given to Otherway was to “push it too far, because I can always rein you back”.

Jono Holt, founder of Otherway, added: “The whole ethos of Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit is to inspire people to try something new and different. As such, we thought if we are asking people to do something different then we should create something different as well.

“The G.O.A.T is a well-known symbol of greatness across modern pop-culture, and we thought it would be entertaining to claim our greatness in the drink world as well, hence, the purple goat was born."