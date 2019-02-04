Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Strongbow hands UK creative account to Otherway

Agency beats Adam & Eve/DDB in competitive pitch.

Strongbow: Adam & Eve/DDB created a campaign for the brand's Team GB sponsorship in Rio
Strongbow: Adam & Eve/DDB created a campaign for the brand's Team GB sponsorship in Rio

Strongbow has appointed Otherway to deliver its 2019 creative campaign after a competitive pitch that also included the incumbent, Adam & Eve/DDB.

Otherway will be leading strategy and creative across the three products in the range: Original, Cloudy Apple and Dark Fruit.

The brand, which is owned by Heineken, moved the ad business to Adam & Eve/DDB in 2016 after working with St Luke’s from 2005.

Emma Sherwood-Smith, cider brand unit director at Heineken, said: "Otherway presented a campaign with the ambition of making Britain proud to drink Strongbow and placing the brand right at the heart of culture. We’re looking forward to making it all happen."

Supermarket sales of Strongbow Original fell 4% in the year to September 2018 to £164m, according to Nielsen data – but this was more than made up for by flavoured variant Dark Fruit, whose sales shot up 30% to £122m.

For its campaigns in international markets, Strongbow works with Cloudfactory Amsterdam.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019