Stuart Flint exits Verizon Media for TikTok

He will lead European business.

Flint: worked at Verizon for seven years
Stuart Flint, Verizon Media’s vice-president for EMEA and Latin America, is joining TikTok.

It is unclear what Flint’s job title will be at the short-form video platform, but he announced on LinkedIn that he will run TikTok's European commercial business and joins in April.

Kristiana Carlet, vice-president for sales across the Nordics, Italy and Spain, will take over from Flint as head of EMEA at Verizon. She began her career at Yahoo (which was bought by Verizon in 2017) in 2000.

TikTok has been on an aggressive hiring spree over the past few months as it looks to build its US and Europe sales operations.

The latest appointment follows that of Trevor Johnson, former director of market operations for EMEA at Instagram, as managing director for business marketing (Europe). TikTok also promoted Richard Waterworth, who was its EMEA marketer, to general manager for the UK.

A spokeswoman for Verizon said: "After seven years with the business, Stuart Flint has made the decision to move on to his next adventure. We thank him for his years of leadership and wish him all the best for the future.

"As of January 27, Kristiana Carlet is the new head of EMEA for Verizon Media. She has worked for the company for over 20 years, leading sales, ad operations and account management teams across multiple regions. Most recently, she has successfully led our partner markets, Nordics, Italy and Spain."

Flint joined AOL in 2015 as commercial director and became managing director six months later. When AOL became Oath in 2017, Flint was promoted to vice-president for EMEA. He took on his latest role in January 2019.

Before AOL, Flint has worked at Microsoft, Virgin Media, Hearst and Newsquest.

Blake Chandlee, vice president, global business solutions at TikTok, said: "More and more brands are realising TikTok's unique ability to reach and engage with a broader audience in a meaningful and authentic way. As we continue to bring new brands on board and build new ways for them to engage with their audiences, I'm thrilled to confirm that Stuart is going to join TikTok to lead our commercial business in Europe.

"He is a hugely experienced leader in the sector and brings a wealth of experience from companies like Verizon Media, Oath, and Microsoft. We look forward to sharing more information on his appointment in the coming months."

