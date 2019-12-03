Sara Spary
Stylist launches content studio for brands

Magazine wants to work more closely with brands on content that connects with its audience.

Stylist: content studio will go live next year
The Stylist Group is launching Stylist Studios, a new insight and data-driven content offering for brands led by publishing director Georgina Holt, who has been promoted to executive director of the studio.

Stylist Studios, which will match sponsors with Stylist content and create bespoke projects for brands, will go live early next year. Susan Riley, currently editor of Stylist, will move to Stylist Studios as commercial editorial director as part of a wider team.

The proposition will work with commercial partners "to create content that embodies the behaviours and aspirations of the Stylist woman," the publisher said.  

Stylist Studios represents a new phase in The Stylist Group's offering for commercial partners as it shifts towards a more proactive approach to brand partnerships, chief executive Ella Dolphin told Campaign.

Brands will be given access to "deep" data and insight, she said, that lift the lid on women's attitudes to brands and social issues. For example, Stylist has found that 48% of women feel under pressure to curate the ideal lifestyle on social media and 75% would boycott a brand that does not reflect "real women". 

In particular, Stylist will look to work with brands that can help support its strategy to better represent a diverse range of women within the magazine, shunning the harmful ways women are often portrayed in media and advertising. 

"Stylist has always reflected the needs and passions of its readers, not just through its content but also through recent editorial initiatives," Dolphin said.

"Stylist Studios will enable brands to work with us even more closely to build insight-driven campaigns that create meaningful connections with the Stylist woman."

