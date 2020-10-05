Stylist strikes deal with Ocado for return to print

Stylist has struck a partnership with Ocado for its return to print after the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

The title has also introduced a print subscription of £4 per quarter for the first time, following the success of its £21.99 annual digital subscription, which launched in May.

Stylist returned to its 400,000 print run last week, with half of these being distributed via Ocado. Customers will need to tick a box to say that they want the title delivered.

It followed a test over the summer with 170,000 copies that were distributed within four days.

Ella Dolphin, chief executive of the Stylist Group, said that Ocado has been a "standout winner for customers at this time" and that at a time where everyone is having more things delivered it made sense to partner with the online supermarket.

Last week Campaign reported that Ocado has been named the fastest growing brand in the UK. Kantar and WPP's Most Valuable UK Brands report revealed that its brand value shot up 63% to $3.3bn (£2.7bn).

She added: "Obviously travel points are so much quieter so to get back to print we needed a big-scale option. I was very keen to keep that mass distribution and excitement around print rather than reducing the scale of it."

Dolphin explained that having seen the demand for the digital subscription, the business felt it the right time to introduce a price for print. She said that Stylist will not go back to being a free title.

Currently Dolphin is planning for another six issues until March, and will then reassess the situation in terms of consumer behaviour changes – something that is likely to be down to government guidelines.

The weekly print issue stopped printing on 23 March when the coronavirus lockdown in the UK came into force. However Stylist has continued to publish a digital version.