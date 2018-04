The event will have talks from fashion blogger Sarah Mikaela and TV presenter AJ Odudu. They will discuss their style, as well as brand building and careers.

Tattoo artist Sesk D’Assis will also be available to etch a bespoke design on guests’ Timberlands.

Visitors will be able to have their photo taken professionally, as well as sipping on mocktails. Tickets are £10 and the event takes place on 25 April.