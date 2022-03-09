Subway offers silver service aboard yacht pop-up

Subway is offering guests a VIP dining experience aboard a yacht-based pop-up in London.

Guests are being invited on to the Subway yacht at West India Quay to mark Subway’s "Meal deal millionaire" prize draw. In the draw, one Subway Rewards member will win one million Subway Rewards points, enough to buy 1,000 Footlong Subs.

The floating pop-up lunchtime restaurant will open to the public for two days from 10 March. Upon arrival, diners will be greeted by the captain with a glass of bubbly and hot towels. A live DJ will play Ibiza chill out tunes and guests will be offered complimentary sunglasses and a spritz from a bottle of millionaire bronzing.

Lunch will be a meal deal that includes a choice between eight Footlong Subs, crisps or cookie and a glass of champagne. Orders will be taken at tables by one of the yacht’s crew and lunch will be presented under a silver cloche. Tables will be equipped with a service bell to ring should guests require further assistance. Tickets can be obtained for one-hour slots on a table for two people.

Angelina Gosal, head of marketing UK and Ireland at Subway, said: “We’re constantly looking to offer our guests and loyal fans a well-deserved lunch break with more choice, more taste and more value. Where better than aboard The Subway, where you can dine on our great-tasting menu with an experience fit for a ‘Meal deal millionaire!”

Taylor Herring is delivering the project.