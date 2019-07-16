Subway starts food fight in first spot by Above & Beyond



Subway is initiating a food fight against fast-food mascots in its first campaign by Above & Beyond.

The ad begins with slow-mo shots of fruit and veg, before a car suddenly smashes through the set. Like a scene from Point Break, a Ronald McDonald-like character and friends hop out of the car wearing masks and attempt to derail the shoot.

"You can't give people this much choice," Ronald yells, as "Colonel Sanders" starts to attack crew members. In the end, the spot is cut short by the haunting sight of the "Burger King" wearing a red ski mask.

The campaign aims to promote Subway’s new menu and brand platform, "Make it what you want". The revamped menu gives customers more opportunity to customise their order and is part of Subway's "Fresh forward" redesign plan, which includes new store fits.

Subway appointed Above & Beyond to its UK advertising account in May, ending its 10-year relationship with McCann London.

"It’s hugely exciting to have met Subway at such a pivotal point in the brand’s journey," David Billing, partner and chief creative officer at Above & Beyond, said. "There’s a real energy, a fighting spirit in the brand now and they’re committed to making bold work that gets noticed.

"It’s a dynamic category that demands full participation – you can’t just sit on the sidelines. This work has been a lot of fun and we’ve only just started."

The work was directed by Michael Clowater through Smuggler. It will appear across TV, online, cinema, digital, radio, print, outdoor, social media and in-store.