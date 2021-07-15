Subway trolled by fish-free sustainable brand

Plant-based seafood brand Good Catch is serving up fish-free sandwiches outside Subway stores to capitalise on the chain's fishy woes.

The stunt follows a New York Times investigation, which found that no tuna DNA was present in several Subway tuna subs that the paper had arranged to have analysed. Subway chief executive John Chidsey defended the restaurant's tuna in a CNN interview saying once tuna is cooked, "its DNA becomes denatured".

From its touring "Our way" van, Good Catch wants to spread the message that there is "nothing fishy going on" when it comes to its 100% fish-free tuna. It claims its plant-based seafood is sustainable, and suitable for vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

The food truck was today (15 July) positioned outside four Subway locations in London: Upper St Martin's Lane, Adelaide Street, Maddox Street and Rathbone Place.

Chad Sarno, co-founder of Good Catch, said: "Our mission is to make plant-based seafood that's good for the sea and all life who call it home.

"With the Subway news grabbing headlines across the globe, this is the perfect moment to inform people that there is a better way to enjoy the taste and experience of delicious seafood without harm to our oceans."

Grayling is delivering the project.